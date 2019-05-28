Kansai Electric begins hydro plant operation in Indonesia

Photo shows Rajamandala hydropower plant, run by a joint venture between Kansai Electric Power Co. and PT. Indonesia Power, in West Java Province in Indonesia. (NNA/Kyodo)

JAKARTA, NNA - Kansai Electric Power Co. began producing electricity from a hydropower plant in Indonesia in mid-May, marking the successful completion of the first overseas hydro project independently initiated by a Japanese utility.

Kansai Electric said in a recent statement that the Rajamandala hydropower plant in West Java Province, with its output capacity of 46,600 kilowatts, went into operation on May 12.

Kansai Electric has been fully involved in the hydropower project from feasibility study to financing and construction, making the Osaka-based utility the first from Japan to independently launch a hydropower enterprise abroad.

The Japanese utility said the new plant, about 100 kilometers southeast of Jakarta, will generate about 181 million kilowatt hours of emissions-free energy per year to PT PLN, the state-run power firm also known as Persero, for the next 30 years.

The plant operator is PT Rajamandala Electric Power, which is owned 49 percent by KPIC Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned unit of Kansai Electric, and the remaining 51 percent by PT Putra Indonenaga, a wholly owned subsidiary of Persero's PT Indonesia Power.

In addition to the Rajamandala plant, Kansai Electric is operating or developing three wind power ventures in Britain and Ireland and hydro plants in Laos, the Philippines and Taiwan. (NNA/Kyodo)