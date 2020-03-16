Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

16, Mar. 2020

image-1584322735256.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - The outbreak of the new coronavirus is expected to cut spending by foreign travelers to Japan by 981.3 billion yen ($9 billion), a private research firm said in a new report, revising upward from its earlier estimate of a contraction of 624.4 billion yen.

Resona Research Institute amended its forecast as it now expects the virus impact on inbound spending from February to be prolonged by one month through June. Its rapid spread, now across about 120 countries, has led to curbs on travel and the Japanese government to impose tighter border controls.

The institute estimated for the period between February and June, sales at department stores and drugstores, popular especially among Chinese visitors for duty-free products, will decrease by 397.6 billion yen, and that revenues at accommodation facilities will shrink by 259.6 billion yen.

Eateries and transportation sectors will also be hit by falls of 197.7 billion yen and 90.5 billion yen, respectively, it said in its March 11 report.

image-1584321860435.jpg

Japan restricted entry of visitors from China, the epicenter of the viral outbreak, and South Korea, which has seen a surge in infections, earlier this month, dealing a further blow to sectors that depend heavily on spending by the Asian neighbors.

"We made the latest assumption based on the premise that the global spread of the (new coronavirus) will be contained by around May but it is totally unpredictable," said Hideyuki Araki, an analyst at Resona Research.

The falls in inbound spending will come on top of a decrease in domestic consumption as people shun crowds and opt to stay indoors.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has requested that big sports and cultural events in Japan be canceled or postponed, leading to a spate of cancellations and postponements of mass gatherings and travel across the nation.

"When deteriorated profitability at companies is added, the possibility of the country entering a recession will rise steeply," Araki said, warning also of increases in bankruptcies among small and medium-sized companies.

In the Kansai region including Osaka and Kyoto in western Japan, Resona Research said that consumption will decrease by 304.2 billion yen, amended from the 190.5 billion it forecasted in the Feb. 13 report. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1584322735256.jpg
Coronavirus to cut foreign visitors' spending in Japan by $9 bil.

Japan Economy

2 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed cuts interest rate to zero in surprise move to contain virus shock

United States Economy

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

11 DAYS AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

28 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Bank of Thailand cuts rates to record low on coronavirus concerns

Thailand Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

7.jpg
South Korea provides $50 mil loan for Philippine infrastructure program

Philippines Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

(U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose with signed trade document at the White House) [Getty/Kyodo]
U.S., China sign "phase one" deal for truce in bruising trade war

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels
Japan, China concerned over economic risks after U.S.-Iran showdown

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his office in Tokyo on July 1, 2019.)
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey

Vietnam Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank of Thailand Gov. Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit in Bangkok last year. The baht is Asia's best performing currency in 2019. (Photo Courtesy of The Nation)
Analysts don't expect baht to weaken, but Thai bank thinks differently

Features Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
Japan compiles 26 tril. yen stimulus package to prop up slowing growth

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

Hong Kong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of the Thai government’s Board of Investment, explains a new set of tax incentive for electric vehicle charging stations and "smart" electronics production in the country to lure more foreing direct investment at a press conference in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2019.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan summit)
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191030_0004.jpg
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

Hong Kong Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191001_0002.jpg
Japan's consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs

Japan Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...

6 MONTHS AGO

U.S. investor Jim Rogers speaks in an exclusive interview with NNA in Tokyo on Sept. 12, 2019.
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”

Asia Economy

6 MONTHS AGO