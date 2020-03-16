Foreign capital to flow into non-life insurers on hopes of State divestment

State divestment is expected to lure foreign investors into and lift Vietnam’s non-life insurance market.

16, Mar. 2020

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash
Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

HANOI, VNS/VNA - State divestment is expected to lure foreign investors into and lift Vietnam’s non-life insurance market.

Among the major State-owned insurers are PVI Insurance, Bao Minh Insurance and BIDV Insurance.

PVI Insurance was on the list of companies that the National Oil and Gas Group (PVN) had to divest from in 2019.

But the divestment did not happen. The major shareholders in PVI are German firm HDI Global SE and PVN.

The German insurer holds 42.91 percent while PVN has 35.47 percent.

HDI Global SE was planning to raise its stake in PVI Insurance when the Government sold its share in the firm, according to BIDV Securities Corp (BSC).

Bao Minh Insurance has been on the must-sell list since 2017 with the divestment expected to be completed in 2020. The company has made some amendments to its business registration to allow foreign investors to increase their holdings in the firm.

The total insurance revenue of the sector in 2019 was estimated at 160.2 trillion VND (6.9 billion USD), up 20.3 percent on-year.

Of the total figure, non-life insurance sales were worth 52.4 trillion VND, an annual rise of 11.6 percent.

The non-life insurance market has room for further development in 2020, BSC said in a recent report, noting that Vietnam’s population is young and the country’s average income grows 7 percent each year.

According to BSC, the percentage of Vietnamese people buying non-life insurance products was low (1.3 percent) compared to those in emerging markets (3-4 percent). Spending on non-life insurance products was only 21 USD per capita, which is comparatively low to emerging markets that reached 70 USD per capita, the brokerage said.

It said large-cap firms are actively increasing their market shares and offering new products to win customers, which could help them raise core revenues and market shares during the year.

In 2020, businesses are expected to cut corporate management and administration costs, BSC said, adding the non-life insurance market could grow 11 percent on-year in 2020.

But the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, named COVID-19, could dampen corporate earnings in the first three months of 2020, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Insurers may have to extract a part of their earnings this year to hedge the risks for China-invested businesses, which have struggled with the lack of Chinese employees amid travel controls between the two countries.

These controls would also reduce the number of tourists visiting Vietnam, and insurers may have to take care of contracts signed with local travel businesses.

In addition, after the pandemic is declared over or the situation improves at least in the short term, insurers may face financial claims from customers who want the funding for medical treatment and quarantine expenses. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash
Digital banking a strategy for financial inclusion in Philippines

Philippines Financials

3 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Nikkei logs biggest point fall in 30 yrs amid worsening virus fears

Japan Financials

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Arun Raj on Unsplash
Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia mulls over $1 billion insurance asset sale: report

Hong Kong Financials

4 DAYS AGO

Local investors in Myanmar scan share prices on an electric signboard at the Yangon Stock Exchange in Yangon on Feb. 10, 2020. (NNA)
Investor interest grows as Yangon Stock Exchange opens to foreigners

Features Myanmar Financials

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Taskin Ashiq on Unsplash
Tokio Marine Insurance picks Singapore cybersecurity startup Horangi as its 1st Asia-Pacific partner

Singapore Financials

11 DAYS AGO

Vijay Manoharan, CEO of CIMB Bank Philippines Inc., talks to the media about his expansion plans for 2020 at a media round-table in Manila on March 3, 2020. (NNA)
Malaysia’s CIMB digital bank targets 4 million customers and SMEs in Philippines this year

Philippines Financials

12 DAYS AGO

5.jpg
Japanese lender Orico to buy 51% stake in Indonesian car loan firm

Indonesia Financials

17 DAYS AGO

200225_001.jpg
Eyeing more liquidity, Japan's MUFG Bank offers free bank transfers to customers in Philippines

Philippines Financials

20 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Grab )
Japan’s MUFG to invest up to 80 bil yen in Grab

Singapore Financials

25 DAYS AGO

silver-and-gold-coins-128867.jpg
MUFG Bank launches system development, operation unit in India

India Financials

26 DAYS AGO

Image by dawnfu from Pixabay
ReNet Japan, fintech startup to move into Cambodia internet banking

Cambodia Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Sanaan Mazhar from Pexels
Seven Bank to install cash-recycling ATMs in Philippine 7-Eleven stores

Philippines Financials

1 MONTH AGO

nick-pampoukidis-t-UV1rZqPuY-unsplash.jpg
Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions wins ATM operation contract from Thai national bank

Thailand Financials

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
China to supply 1.2 tril. yuan to money markets amid virus spread

China Financials

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1512482490161-623646d77406.jpg
Lending startup Digicro expanding online microloans in Cambodia

Cambodia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

bug-1278236_1280.jpg
Sompo Indonesia to launch malaria insurance as part of disease eradication effort

Indonesia Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1578467076436.jpg
Tokyo stocks sink, yen rises on Iran's attacks on U.S. forces

Japan Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Aozora Bank to acquire 15% stake in Vietnamese bank OCB

Vietnam Financials

2 MONTHS AGO

adult-architect-blueprint-business-416405.jpg
Aozora Bank allies with China Renaissance to facilitate Japan-China M&A

Japan Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Marubeni, SMBC, 2 other Japan firms invest in venture fund managed by Temasek arm

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Fadjar Gunawan (3rd from R), president director of PT Panin Dai-ichi Life, Ichiro Hiramatsu (3rd from L), president director of PT Bank Resona Perdania, and four other senior executives from the both companies at a partnership signing ceremony in Jakarta on Dec. 5, 2019. (Photo courtesy of PT Panin Dai-ichi Life)
Dai-ichi Life Insurance launches keyman insurance in Indonesia

Indonesia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Kazuyuki Akita (1st from L), COO of KBZ MS General Insurance Co., formerly IKBZ Insurance Co., and Nyo Myint (3rd from R), vice chairman of KBZ MS, line up among other executives from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. at a ceremony held in the financial capital of Yangon on Dec. 7, 2019. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has acquired a 10 percent stake in KBZ MS, an insurance arm of Myanmar’s conglomerate KBZ Group. (NNA/Kyodo)
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance ties up with KBZ to enter Myanmar market

Myanmar Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

action-adult-affection-eldery-339620.jpg
Singapore’s Parkway Life REIT buys 3 nursing properties in Japan

Singapore Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

cropped_image_l.jpeg
Fund targeting Asia's plastic waste crisis launched

Asia Financials

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20190330_153809.jpg
Chailease Holding of Taiwan eablishes JV to expand in Indonesian finance market

Indonesia Financials

4 MONTHS AGO

Nomura launches majority-controlled brokerage in China

China Financials

TOKYO, NNA - Nomura Holdings Inc. has launched operation of its majority-controlled securities joint...

4 MONTHS AGO

Daiwa Securities forms joint venture to offer microfinance in Myanmar

Myanmar Financials

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has entered the underdeveloped finance...

4 MONTHS AGO