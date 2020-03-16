E-commerce platform Tiki reports unusual growth in February

Vietnamese e-commerce platform Tiki has reported an increase of 15 percent in sales since the beginning of February, saying in a newsletter it indicates the significant increase in shopping needs since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

16, Mar. 2020

shopping-cart-4516039_1280.jpg

It made a comparison with the last two months of 2019, highlighting the fact that the fourth quarter was a shopping festival on all e-commerce platforms.

The remarkable growth means there are 3,000-4,000 orders a minute, it said.

The most purchased products since the beginning of February are masks, wet towels and air purifiers.

“Besides controlling the prices of products, we also strive to ensure supply, particularly hand sanitizers, since cleaning hands is considered one of the most effective disease prevention methods recommended by medical experts and doctors,” Ngo Hoang Gia Khanh, vice president of corporate development at Tiki, said.

The first two months of 2020 also witnessed a 1.5-fold growth in Tiki’s book sales year-on-year.

The five bestselling categories have been literature, self-help, children, economics, and manga. Some others have also been selling, such as books for foreign language learning, reference, mother-baby, and medicine.

The two categories with the highest growth are medical books and family knowledge books, whose sales increased by 2.7 and two times. - VNA

