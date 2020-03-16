Nestle Vietnam to switch to paper straws

(Photo courtesy of Nestle Vietnam)

HANOI, VNA - Nestle Milo will put into use over 16 million paper straws this year, contributing to a reduction of 6.7 tonnes of plastic wastes, said head of the Nestlé Vietnam’s Dairy Business Ali Abbas.

The switch to paper straws demonstrates Nestlé Milo’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in achieving its green goals for the future, including a 75 percent reduction of plastic wastes in beaches and oceans by 2030.

It is also in line with Nestlé’s own global commitments to reduce its own plastic use, aiming to make 100 percent of its packaging recyclable and reusable by 2025. - VNA