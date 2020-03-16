Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

16, Mar. 2020

SINGAPORE, Kyodo - Singapore on Sunday said that anyone arriving in the city-state from 12 countries including Japan will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days as part of stepped-up measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

From 11:59 p.m. Monday, anyone including citizens with a recent travel history to the ASEAN group of nations, Japan, Switzerland or Britain within the last 14 days will be issued a 14-day "Stay-Home Notice," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to defer all non-essential travel abroad for 30 days.

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]

In addition, all short-term visitors who are nationals of any ASEAN country will have to submit requisite information on their health to the Singapore Overseas Mission in the country they are resident before their intended date of travel, it said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam in addition to Singapore.

In recent days, more than three-quarters of new infections were imported cases involving Singapore residents and long-terms pass holders who had returned to Singapore from overseas.

More than one-quarter of the imported cases were from Southeast Asian countries.

As of Saturday, Singapore has more than 200 people infected with the virus but there has been no report of any fatality. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Travellers are seen wearing a protective mask at a self check-in kiosk at Changi Airport on Jan. 30, 2020 in Singapore.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore imposes 14-day self-isolation on arrivals from 12 nations

Singapore Health

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

(File photo shows Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Australia imposes 14-day self-isolation on all arrivals

Australia Health

1 HOUR AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China claims coronavirus epidemic peaks as new cases dwindle

China Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Manila placed under partial lockdown to contain coronavirus spread

Philippines Health

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
WHO declares new coronavirus a pandemic as cases keep rising globally

Asia Health

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

simone-van-der-koelen-lSYvRWrNR5U-unsplash.jpg
Bora Pharmaceuticals of Taiwan clinches $26.6 mil. deal to buy GSK Canadian plant

Taiwan Health

5 DAYS AGO

image-1583886473483.jpg
Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

China Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
WHO chief says threat of coronavirus pandemic "very real"

Asia Health

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26, 2020.)
Japan begins coronavirus travel curbs for China, South Korea

Japan Health

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Japan to restrict travel to and from China, S. Korea over virus

Japan Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
Takeda aims to develop coronavirus drug in 9 months

Japan Health

11 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Medics outside an isolation ward of the coronavirus at Gandhi Hospital in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad on March 2, 2020. (PTI)
India suspends visas for Japan, Italy, Iran, S.Korea amid Covid-19 scare

India Health

12 DAYS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
Device sales on the rise as virus prompts people to work from home

Japan Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Coronavirus cases top 90,000 worldwide: WHO chief

Asia Health

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China’s virus-era immigration rules are disrupting Japanese companies: NNA survey

China Health

13 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan)
Indonesia confirms first two coronavirus cases

Indonesia Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay
Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical launches Malaysian arm to boost drug sales

Malaysia Health

14 DAYS AGO

image-1582875273483.jpg
China's newly reported coronavirus cases continue to fall

China Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
China's top expert predicts "basic control" over coronavirus by April-end

China Health

17 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

People wearing medical masks are seen at the Galeao International Airport, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Brazil reports 1st coronavirus case in Latin America

Latin America Health

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of a government task force on the viral outbreak on Feb. 26, 2020.)
Japan PM Abe asks big-event organizers to mull cancelations for next 2 weeks

Japan Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Marcelo Leal on Unsplash
Trading house Marubeni allies with Indonesia’s Lippo in healthcare business

Indonesia Health

19 DAYS AGO

(Students wear masks as they head to the venue of a national university entrance examination in Tokyo on Feb. 25, 2020.)
Japan adopts basic policy to fight coronavirus outbreak

Japan Health

19 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan confirms 1st coronavirus death as more infections reported

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A pedestrian wears a plastic bag at Beijing's main train station on Feb. 11, 2020.)
Daily deaths from coronavirus in China top 200 for 1st time

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

2.jpg
China, ASEAN foreign ministers to meet next week over virus spread

Asia Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
New coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 in China

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image