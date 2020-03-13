Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese office furniture maker Okamura Corp. has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to meet growing demand from local Japanese companies.

Okamura International Vietnam Co., established in February in the economic capital of Ho Chi Minh City with a capital of $1.45 million, plans to begin operation next Monday as the Japanese company's sixth overseas unit in Asia after Thailand, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Malaysia, according to an Okamura statement released on Thursday.

The Vietnamese arm will sell furniture for offices and stores, such as display shelves, to Japanese and also to non-Japanese firms in the country from Okamura's production bases in Japan, Thailand and China, an Okamura spokeswoman told NNA on Friday, declining to disclose its sales target.

The Yokohama-based company has done business in Vietnam under its Thai arm and set up a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016. It aims to beef up its service in Vietnam and further cultivate the local market via the new unit.

Okamura has put importance on overseas business, particularly that in Southeast Asia, under a medium-term business plan. (NNA/Kyodo)