Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

13, Mar. 2020

Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash
Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese office furniture maker Okamura Corp. has set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Vietnam to meet growing demand from local Japanese companies.

Okamura International Vietnam Co., established in February in the economic capital of Ho Chi Minh City with a capital of $1.45 million, plans to begin operation next Monday as the Japanese company's sixth overseas unit in Asia after Thailand, Singapore, China, Indonesia and Malaysia, according to an Okamura statement released on Thursday.

The Vietnamese arm will sell furniture for offices and stores, such as display shelves, to Japanese and also to non-Japanese firms in the country from Okamura's production bases in Japan, Thailand and China, an Okamura spokeswoman told NNA on Friday, declining to disclose its sales target.

The Yokohama-based company has done business in Vietnam under its Thai arm and set up a representative office in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016. It aims to beef up its service in Vietnam and further cultivate the local market via the new unit.

Okamura has put importance on overseas business, particularly that in Southeast Asia, under a medium-term business plan. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Adolfo Félix on Unsplash
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 HOUR AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

YESTERDAY

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

9 DAYS AGO

Indian workers processing diamonds at a factory in Surat, the western state of Gujarat, India. (Photo courtesy of the Gem Jewellery Export Promotion Council)
India’s diamond industry losing sparkle in Covid-19 nightmare

India Manufacturing

10 DAYS AGO

Image by andreas160578 from Pixabay
Thai utility GPSC teams with Japan's Takasago to build battery plant

Thailand Manufacturing

21 DAYS AGO

Photo by Lenny Kuhne on Unsplash
Industries in India brace for supply chain disruption by coronavirus

Features India Manufacturing

29 DAYS AGO

image-1580888669270.jpg
Japanese FA system provider IDEC launches sales unit in India

India Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Japan’s leading shredder maker Meikoshokai to take over Thai production partner T Secure

Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

umanoide-Y93gJjwpjUk-unsplash.jpg
Nippon Concrete Industries to double telephone pole output in Myanmar

Myanmar Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay
Packaging provider Rengo to buy 25% stake in Philippines’ leading containerboard material maker

Philippines Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Laura Pluth on Unsplash
Outdoor lifestyle creator Snow Peak allies with Korean apparel firm for expansion

South Korea Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

DSCN6096.JPG
Correct: MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jens Mahnke from Pexels
MinebeaMitsumi to shift game console production from China to Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Poipet (NNA)
Japanese trading house Toyota Tsusho to build 2nd rental factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Sumitoronics' factory in Poipet, Cambodia
Sumitomo's electronics manufacturing arm opens factory in Cambodia

Cambodia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

motor_congestion_public.JPG
Toyota Boshoku teams up with Germany's Aunde via sale of Indian arm

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Takayuki Kitajima, president of PT. Paramount Bed Indonesia, gives an interview to NNA at its office in the MM2100 Industrial Park in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province on July 29, 2019.
Hospital bed maker Paramount expanding product line in Indonesia

Indonesia Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Aica Kogyo, DBJ to buy U.S. laminate maker's 4 Asia-Pacific units

Asia Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - Aica Kogyo Co. and Development Bank of Japan Inc. will acquire four Asia-Pacific units ...

4 MONTHS AGO

An opening ceremony for Hitachi Elevator Laos Co., a Japanese electronics giant Hitachi Ltd.’s first Laotian unit, is held on Oct. 9, 2019 in the Laotian capital of Vientiane. (Photo courtesy of Hitachi)
Hitachi opens Laos unit with goal of 5-fold market share increase

Laos Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Toilet maker Toto's Beijing arm halts production due to estate development

China Manufacturing

TOKYO, NNA - Japan’s leading toilet maker, Toto Ltd., discontinued production at its sanitary ware p...

5 MONTHS AGO

Apparel maker Onward to pull out of S. Korea amid worsening bilateral ties

South Korea Manufacturing

SEOUL, NNA - Major Japanese apparel maker Onward Holdings Co. will withdraw from South Korea in the ...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japan’s Aica Kogyo to buy 2 Vietnamese shoe material makers via Taiwan arm

Vietnam Manufacturing

HANOI, NNA - A Taiwan subsidiary of Aica Kogyo Co., a Japanese manufacturer of chemical and allied p...

5 MONTHS AGO

CORRECT: YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant to raise capacity for more local demand

Vietnam Manufacturing

Corrects headline and source in 2nd paragraph, adds details in 4th paragraph in Oct. 2 story. HANOI,...

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese zipper maker YKK Corp. starts operation of its second plant in Vietnam in the northern province of Ha Nam on Oct. 1, 2019.(Photo courtesy of YKK)
YKK opens 2nd Vietnam zip plant, will lift capacity 40%

Vietnam Manufacturing

5 MONTHS AGO

Japanese machine tool maker OSG opens India unit to meet coating demand

India Manufacturing

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese global machine tool provider OSG Corp. has established a new subsidiary in...

6 MONTHS AGO

Hoya to boost custom-made optical lens capacity in Philippines

Philippines Manufacturing

MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese optical glass maker Hoya Corp. will boost the production capacity of it...

6 MONTHS AGO