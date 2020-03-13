Japan retailer Aeon launching massive disinfection initiative ahead of Ramadan in Malaysia

An Aeon check-out cashier (L) wears a face mask at Aeon Mid Valley shopping mall on March 12, 2020. (NNA)

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. group is undertaking a massive disinfection at its 67 retail outlets and offices in Malaysia to tackle the coronavirus outbreak ahead of a promotional sale starting later this month.

The retailer launched a hygiene enhancement campaign at nearly a third of all shops and all offices from March 6 through 19 at a cost of 1.2 million ringgit ($280,000), Aeon Co. (M) Bhd., a core local subsidiary running general merchandise stores, announced Thursday.

The cleaning is taking place in three phases and work at 13 shops and malls had been completed by Thursday, according to the Malaysian arm.

The Japanese company, which entered the country in 1984, is also taking mandatory measures for about 30,000 employees in the Southeast Asian country to submit daily health checks, disinfect hands and wear face masks, it said.

The local unit has responded to the spread of Covid-19 positively in fulfilling its responsibility to ensure safety at stores, Managing Director Shafie Shamsuddin told a press conference in the capital.

In a bid to spur consumption amid the growing viral crisis, the Japanese retailer plans to conduct its first large-scale sales promotion across retail and financial group arms in Malaysia from March 20 through June 28, including retail sales after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which runs from April 24 through May 23.

Aeon group currently runs a total of 191 retail outlets such as shopping malls, supermarkets and drug stores in the predominantly Muslim country, according to the firm.