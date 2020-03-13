Indonesia to delay import duties, corporate income tax payments to cope with COVID-19

Indonesia is set to delay import duties and corporate income tax payments for six months while also expediting the repayment of overpaid taxes in new fiscal measures to shield the economy as the COVID-19 outbreak pressures businesses.

13, Mar. 2020

Photo by Kusumo Nugroho on Unsplash
Photo by Kusumo Nugroho on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Indonesia is set to delay import duties and corporate income tax payments for six months while also expediting the repayment of overpaid taxes in new fiscal measures to shield the economy as the COVID-19 outbreak pressures businesses.

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said on March 11 the fiscal stimulus aims to stimulate manufacturing activity, adding that the government is finalising the supporting regulations to enact such policy, according to the Jakarta Post newspaper.

The stimulus package is expected to be implemented in April after preparing the legal background.

Manufacturing industries have complained of raw materials supply disruption that has crippled factories across Indonesia. Twenty to 50 percent of raw materials for the country’s industries are sourced from China, Indonesia’s biggest trade partner.

According to Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the stimulus for import taxes aims to fulfil industry needs of raw materials.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the move to provide these incentives takes aim at relieving industries’ burden caused by the disease.

The government is also set to temporarily exempt manufacturing workers from income tax payment to relieve workers’ burden, she said.

The minister has warned economic growth could weaken to 4.7 percent this year from 5.02 percent in 2019 amid increasing business disruptions caused by the outbreak. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

1.jpg
Japan adopts 1 tril. yen level fresh package to fight coronavirus

Japan Economy

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan PM Abe calls for event cancellations for additional 10 days over virus

Japan Economy

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Members of the panel)
Battle against virus could last beyond year-end: Japan gov't panel

Japan Economy

3 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

hard-working-man-fixing-the-linen-3770291.jpg
Philippines moves to save jobs and businesses impacted by Covid-19 crisis

Philippines Economy

8 DAYS AGO

(Then Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa speaks at a press conference in Tokyo in June 2019)
ADB president says coronavirus impacts may eclipse SARS crisis

Asia Economy

8 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Fed resorts to first emergency rate cut since 2008 amid virus scare

United States Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

[Getty/Kyodo]
G-7 pledges joint action to secure global growth from virus impact

Asia Economy

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(People wear goggles and masks while riding motorcycles in Beijing on Feb. 19, 2020, amid fears over the spread of a new coronavirus.)
IMF warns of economic spillover from virus, urges global cooperation

Asia Economy

22 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Thai officials conduct temperature screenings at Siam Paragon Mall on Feb. 4, 2020 in Bangkok.) [Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore, Thailand lower growth projections amid coronavirus outbreak

Singapore Economy

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

group-of-people-on-jubilee-bridge-1561806.jpg
Coronavirus fears forecast to hit Singapore’s economy harder than SARS

Features Singapore Economy

29 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
Bank of Thailand cuts rates to record low on coronavirus concerns

Thailand Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

7.jpg
South Korea provides $50 mil loan for Philippine infrastructure program

Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

(U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose with signed trade document at the White House) [Getty/Kyodo]
U.S., China sign "phase one" deal for truce in bruising trade war

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by energepic.com from Pexels
Japan, China concerned over economic risks after U.S.-Iran showdown

China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shakes hands with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at his office in Tokyo on July 1, 2019.)
Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination in 2020: survey

Vietnam Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank of Thailand Gov. Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy summit in Bangkok last year. The baht is Asia's best performing currency in 2019. (Photo Courtesy of The Nation)
Analysts don't expect baht to weaken, but Thai bank thinks differently

Features Thailand Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

(India)
ADB downgrades developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth forecast

Asia Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1photo_l.jpg
Japan compiles 26 tril. yen stimulus package to prop up slowing growth

Japan Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Around 70% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see business affected by continued unrest: NNA survey

Hong Kong Economy

HONG KONG, NNA – Around 70 percent of Japanese companies in Hong Kong say their business operations ...

4 MONTHS AGO

Duangjai Asawachintachit, secretary general of the Thai government’s Board of Investment, explains a new set of tax incentive for electric vehicle charging stations and "smart" electronics production in the country to lure more foreing direct investment at a press conference in Bangkok on Nov. 1, 2019.
Thailand offers incentives for investors in electric vehicle charging stations,electronics

Thailand Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

(Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the ASEAN-Japan summit)
Japan's Abe vows to “double” investment to ASEAN to spur development

Asia Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191030_0004.jpg
Hong Kong leader warns of recession if protests continue

Hong Kong Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191001_0002.jpg
Japan's consumption tax raised to 10% amid swelling welfare costs

Japan Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Thailand to spend 6.6 bln USD on R&D investments this year

Thailand Economy

BANGKOK, VNA - Thailand’s research and development (R&D) investments are expected to amount to 200 b...

6 MONTHS AGO

U.S. investor Jim Rogers speaks in an exclusive interview with NNA in Tokyo on Sept. 12, 2019.
U.S. investor Jim Rogers says trade war with China could lead to “worst economic time”

Asia Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Indonesian government outlines three economic growth scenarios

Indonesia Economy

JAKARTA,VNA - The Indonesian government has prepared three scenarios for its national economic growt...

6 MONTHS AGO

World Bank: Indonesia’s economy is facing numerous challenges

Indonesia Economy

JAKARTA,VNA - Indonesia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth could slow to 4.9 percent in 2020 and...

6 MONTHS AGO