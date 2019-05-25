India PM Modi secures another 5-year term with landslide election win

Supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, celebrating early results of the general election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party secured a landslide victory.

NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured another five-year term in office, leading his ruling Hindu nationalist party to a landslide victory in this year’s general election.

According to Election Commission data, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won some 300 seats out of the 525 seats in the lower house of Parliament, well above the simple majority, in the voting, held from April 11 to May 19.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is a coalition of right-leaning political parties in India, is likely to end up with more than 340 seats, according to local media reports.

Modi said on Twitter that “the faith placed in our alliance is humbling and gives us the strength to work even harder to fulfill people's aspirations.”

The main opposition alliance, which is headed by Rahul Gandhi's Congress party, has conceded defeat.

The result will be welcome news for Japan, which needs a stable partner to counter China’s growing influence in Asia.

The landslide victory was widely seen as a referendum on the prime minister's Hindu nationalist politics and his initiatives on economic reforms.

Vivek Kaul, author of “Easy Money,” told NNA that the absence of powerful rivals played a key role in allowing Modi to win, adding that opposition parties failed to gain the confidence of voters about their ability to tackle growing inequality in the country.

How Modi can reduce poverty remains to be seen, but his victory means Tokyo will maintain a stable partner in Asia where Beijing’s economic and military presence is growing.

Last year, Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe agreed to further strengthen economic and security ties as Tokyo pledged to extend new yen loans for seven projects totaling ¥316.45 billion ($2.9 billion).

Modi endorsed Japan’s “free and open Indo-Pacific strategy,” which calls for rule-based order, territorial integrity and rights to free flight and sea navigation in the region.