Toshiba wins energy storage deal for Bangladesh railway project

NEW DELHI, NNA - Major Japanese electronics firm Toshiba Corp.'s infrastructure subsidiary has received the first overseas order to provide an energy storage system for a Japan-aided Dhaka mass rapid transit project in Bangladesh.

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corp. said Wednesday it has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro Ltd., a major Indian engineering, procurement and construction firm, to deliver eight units of its energy storage system for an undisclosed amount.

The system utilizes battery technology to store surplus energy generated by slowing down trains and reusing stored energy to accelerate trains. It can also operate as an emergency power supply for trains during a power outage.

The 349 billion yen ($3.3 billion) Dhaka railway project is funded about 70 percent by a low-interest loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, a development-aid arm of the Japanese government. The metropolitan railway is scheduled to begin partial operations next year.

A Toshiba Infrastructure spokesman told NNA on Wednesday the firm will try to sell more of its energy-friendly system abroad. (NNA/Kyodo)