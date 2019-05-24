KDDI, Sumitomo jointly enter Myanmar mobile game market

A gaming event at a shopping mall in Yangon in 2018

BANGKOK, NNA - Major Japanese mobile carrier KDDI Corp. and trading house Sumitomo Corp. are launching a mobile game business in Myanmar in cooperation with a state-run telecommunications entity.

Their wholly owned local arm, Funcreate Myanmar Ltd., is distributing its first title Puzzle TanTan Myanmar, a KDDI spokesman told NNA.

Funcreate Myanmar, a unit of their Singapore-based joint venture Funcreate Pte. Ltd., will soon launch a second one, the spokesman said.

KDDI, operator of the “au” mobile phone service in Japan, and Sumitomo together entered Myanmar's mobile service market in 2014.

The two Japanese companies said in a statement Wednesday that the Southeast Asian country's mobile game market enjoys a compound average growth rate of 52 percent and is poised to total 28 billion yen ($254 million) in 2020.

They said their Myanmar unit plans to launch more than 10 locally suited Japanese and other foreign titles by March 2021 in a bid to top 1 million downloads each.

The Myanmar unit aims to grab market share of at least 10 percent by taking advantage of the roughly 22 million strong customer base of its local partner, the state-owned Myanma Posts and Telecommunications. (NNA/Kyodo)