Samsung unveils high-performance all-solid-state battery technology

SEOUL, NNA – Research arms of South Korean electronics giant Samsung group have unveiled a high-performance all-solid-state battery technology enabling electric vehicles to drive 800 kilometers on a single charge with a smaller-sized battery.

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) and the Samsung R&D Institute Japan (SRJ) employed a silver-carbon layer at the anode to reduce its thickness and increase energy density for the first time in the industry, the group said in a statement on Tuesday.

A prototype pouch cell, which the research team developed by incorporating the silver-carbon layer into the cell, would enable EVs to travel long distances and feature a battery life cycle of over 1,000 charges, according to the statement.

The silver-carbon layer could lead to the making of a 5-micrometer thick silver-carbon nanocomposite layer to almost halve battery size from conventional lithium ion batteries, the statement said.

The research arms have presented the accomplishment to Nature Energy, a leading scientific journal, it added.

Compared to liquid electrolytes for widely used lithium ion batteries, an all-solid-state battery, a next generation lithium ion battery, uses solid electrolytes, which can make the battery thin, flexible in shape and size, more durable, larger in output capacity and more quickly rechargeable.