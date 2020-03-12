Olympics: Tokyo organizing exec to bring up possible delay of games

NEW YORK, Kyodo - A member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee's executive board said Wednesday he will raise the topic of a possible delay of this summer's games due to the coronavirus outbreak during a board meeting later this month.

"We need to deal accordingly with (the crisis) based on reality. Time is running out," Haruyuki Takahashi, a former senior managing director at Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Inc., told Kyodo News over the phone.

The organizing committee quickly tried to shoot down what Takahashi described as a personal opinion, saying that postponing the Olympics, due to start July 24, has not been discussed and the games will go ahead as scheduled.

"Our basic stance is to host a secure and safe Olympics. At the moment, we are not at all considering making changes in the direction or the schedule of the games," Yoshiro Mori, president of the committee, told reporters in Tokyo.

Mori said he urged Takahashi to be more careful with what he says and he apologized for "causing trouble." (Kyodo)