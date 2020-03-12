Malaysia desires to resolve palm oil spat with India

Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, new Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on March 11.

12, Mar. 2020

palm-oil-3800603_1280.jpg

HANOI, VNA - Malaysia aims to resolve its palm oil spat with India within a month, new Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said on March 11.

The minister said he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible in an effort to improve ties between the two countries.

India, the world's biggest consumer of edible oil, this year set curbs on palm oil imports from Malaysia in retaliation for comments by then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, criticizing New Delhi's policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir.

New Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office earlier this month after Mahathir's unexpected resignation.

India accounted for almost 25 percent of Malaysia’s palm oil exports in 2019 and has been the biggest importers of the product from the Southeast Asian country over the past five years. - VNA

