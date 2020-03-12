Vietnam to reduce dependence on coal

Vietnam will reduce the total capacity of coal-fired thermal power plants from 2020 until 2030, according to the National Steering Committee for Electricity Development.

12, Mar. 2020

Photo by Victoria Tanner on Unsplash
Photo by Victoria Tanner on Unsplash

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Vietnam will reduce the total capacity of coal-fired thermal power plants from 2020 until 2030, according to the National Steering Committee for Electricity Development.

The reduction is mainly due to some thermal power projects delaying their development, while some localities have not agreed to allow the development of thermal power projects.

The capacity will cut by 6,000 MW to 20,000 MW in 2020 compared to the revised Master Power Development Plant VII (PDP VII). It will be reduced by 8,760 MW in 2025 and by 6,340 MW in 2030.

Meanwhile, the total capacity of solar power is expected to grow to 14,450 MW in 2025 and 20,050 MW in 2030, according to the steering committee. The total capacity of wind power is estimated to increase to 6,030 MW in 2025 and 10,090 MW in 2030.

The total electricity output of wind and solar power plants will reach 12 billion kWh in 2020, three times higher than the capacity in the Renewable Energy Development Strategy. The total output will reach 36 billion kWh by 2025 and 55 billion kWh 2030, an increase of 2.6 times and 4 billion kWh, respectively, compared to the Renewable Energy Development Strategy.

By 2030, the capacity of new power plants using liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be 12,750 MW, excluding old power plants converted to use LNG. Of which, 6,000 MW are under the PDP VII, including power plants: Nhon Trach 3 and 4 (capacity of 1,500 MW) and Son My 1 and 2 (4,500 MW).

The steering committee said besides LNG power plant development in the south, Vietnam would need power plants using LNG in the north and the centre to replace Hai Phong 3 and Vung Ang 3 coal-fired thermal power plants.

In addition, power plants in the Phu My, Ba Ria and Hiep Phuoc power centres would gradually switch to using LNG from 2021 due to the exhausted natural gas in the southeast region. Those power plants would have a total capacity of 4,200 MW in 2030.

The steering committee also said Vietnam would import 2,500 MW and 2,400 MW of electricity from Laos in the 2021-25 period and in the 2026-30 period, respectively. The imports should be put under the revised PDP VII. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash
Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu to invest in solar power project in Philippines

Philippines Energy

23 DAYS AGO

image.jpg
Abe, Abu Dhabi crown prince agree to secure a stable oil supply to Japan

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash
JXTG Energy opens lubricant sales company in Philippines

Philippines Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Eibner Saliba on Unsplash
Kyushu Electric Power to join microgrid venture in Philippines

Philippines Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

gas-bottle-94194_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Air Water allies with Vietnam’s Pacific Petro to launch LPG sales

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

sam-bark-R1GWSOJ9cng-unsplash.jpg
Sumitomo launches geothermal power plant in Indonesia’s Sumatra

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kishor on Unsplash
Malaysian plant to produce palm oil for Japanese power plants

Malaysia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

(Protest near the COP25 venue in Madrid)
Japan to keep pushing coal in developing world despite criticism

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Officials from Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., the Myanmar government and three villages attend a meeting in the capital Naypyitaw on Nov. 18, 2019 to sign an agreement on the development of micro solar power grids. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co.)
Kyocera to build 3 more micro solar power grids in rural Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Manoj Kohli, executive chairman of SB Energy Corp., during an energy investment conference organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi on Nov. 26, 2019.
SoftBank exploring new energy storage technologies to drive green energy business

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

20191126_0010_1.jpg
Marubeni wins 10-year extension of India’s Ravva oil and gas output-sharing deal

India Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

This undated photo shows the location of a planned gas-fired power plant to be built by Mitsui & Co. and Gulf Energy Development Co. of Thailand in Rayong Province. (Photo courtesy of Mitsui)
Mitsui to build new gas-fired power plant in Thailand

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Shunichi Kito (far R), CEO of Idemitsu Kosan Co. , and Toshiki Ikeda (far L), president of P.T. Idemitsu Lube Techno Indonesia, pose at an opening ceremony for its second Indonesian lubricant plant in Bekasi, West Java, on Nov. 7, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Idemitsu Kosan boosts lubricant output in Indonesia by 80%

Indonesia Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Rogue trader losses in Singapore force Mitsubishi to shut Petro-Diamond

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA – Major Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. will liquidate its wholly owned oil t...

4 MONTHS AGO

Toshiba partners with Chinese startup in fuel cell system development

China Energy

TOKYO, NNA – Energy equipment and system provider Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. has teame...

4 MONTHS AGO

Sumitomo joins Australia-toJapan liquefied hydrogen transport project

Australia Energy

SYDNEY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. is joining a pilot project to develop a supply c...

4 MONTHS AGO

Sovarong Leang (L), the founding CEO of Sun Eee Pte. Ltd., shakes hands with Shinichi Imai, president of Greenway Grid Global Pte. Ltd., in front of a Cambodian branch of Sun Eee. (Photo courtesy of Greenway Grid Global)
Tokyo, Chubu electric powers tap power distribution in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Shizen Energy signs deal with Halcom Vietnam to join wind farm project

Vietnam Energy

HANOI, NNA - Japanese renewable energy developer Shizen Energy Inc. will provide investment and tech...

5 MONTHS AGO

Biomass power firm eRex taps hydropower business in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

PHNOM PENH, NNA - Biomass power producer eRex Co. is expanding its Japanese business overseas by ini...

5 MONTHS AGO

A solar power facility installed by Yoma Micro Power in the western region of Sagaing, Myanmar. (Photo courtesy of Yoma Strategic Holdings)
Yoma Strategic, Ayala Corp form JV to develop energy, power in Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

5 MONTHS AGO

Hitachi ships 2,000 kw-output storage battery system to Philippine utility Meralco

Philippines Energy

MANILA, NNA - Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. has provided two 1,000-kilowatt battery-energy storage units to t...

5 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Singapore oil trading arm loses $320 on rogue derivative trader

Singapore Energy

SINGAPORE, NNA - Petro-Diamond Singapore (Pte) Ltd. (PDS), a wholly-owned Singapore-based oil tradin...

6 MONTHS AGO

[Getty/Kyodo]
Saudi Arabia to restore full crude oil production by end of Sept.

Asia Energy

6 MONTHS AGO

J-Power allies with Malaysia's Malakoff to promote power projects in Southeast Asia, Mideast

Features Malaysia Energy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan’s Electric Power Development Co. (J-Power) has joined forces with Malaysia...

6 MONTHS AGO

Engineering firm Chiyoda cites “AI Optimizer” for boosting LNG output in Indonesia

Indonesia Energy

JAKARTA, NNA - Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. has provided artificial intellige...

6 MONTHS AGO