Indonesia adds four more days to 2020 public holidays

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB Ministry) Minister Tjahjo Kumolo, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi have signed a joint decree regarding national holidays and collective leave in 2020.

12, Mar. 2020

Photo by Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash
Photo by Fikri Rasyid on Unsplash

Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy explained that the decree added four more days to the Islamic New Year Festival (Eid al-Fitr) and the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, taking the total to 24.

Muhadjir clarified that the amendment was not carried out in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. It is expected to boost the national economy and build a centric Indonesia.

Earlier, the Indonesian government has announced a 10.3 trillion Rp (742 million USD) stimulus package that is set to boost consumer spending and reinvigorate the country’s tourism industry. - VNA

