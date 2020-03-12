Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

12, Mar. 2020

BEIJING, Kyodo - Some industries in the locked-down Chinese city of Wuhan at the center of the coronavirus outbreak can resume work, the Hubei provincial government said Wednesday, as new virus cases there have fallen significantly.

Key sectors such as utilities, public transport and producers of medical supplies and daily necessities have been given the green light to go back online, while industries that "have a significant impact on the national and global supply chains" can also resume production upon approval, the government said in a notice.

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]

Surrounding medium- and low-risk areas in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have also eased restrictions on travel and work for healthy people. But schools and universities in the province will remain closed until further notice.

The decision comes a day after President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak began late last year, signaling the central government's confidence that it has brought the epidemic under control.

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. said Wednesday it has partially restarted production in Wuhan, with rival Nissan Motor Co. saying limited operations will resume at its Hubei factory by the end of this week.

Honda's move means the automaker has effectively rebooted manufacturing at all its sites in China after the outbreak disrupted factory operations.

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Honda Motor Co.'s plant in Wuhan.)
(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Honda Motor Co.'s plant in Wuhan.)

Earlier in the day China's health authorities reported 24 additional cases of novel coronavirus infection on the mainland, marking the fourth day in a row that the number of newly reported cases was under 50. Overall cases in mainland China reached 80,778.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 13 were in Hubei, and one in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province, with the remaining 10 all being people coming from abroad infected, the National Health Commission said.

As global infection numbers surge, China has become increasingly vigilant toward imported infections. So far, the country has confirmed 79 cases in passengers arriving from overseas, according to health authorities.

After reporting six new imported cases on Wednesday, Beijing, which had already enforced a 14-day quarantine and observation for those traveling from severely infected countries, including Japan, South Korea, Iran and Italy, said it will extend the policy to all arrivals from overseas.

Those who are making a short visit to Beijing or transiting through the capital to conduct business in other parts of China will be required to undergo a nucleic acid test for the virus while staying at a designated hotel.

They will only be allowed to leave once results come back negative, a city official told a press briefing on Wednesday.

There were 22 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the 24 hours to the end of Tuesday, all of them in Hubei, raising the nationwide toll to 3,158.

By the end of Tuesday, all of Wuhan's 16 temporary hospitals had closed as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to drop in the city.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a collapsed hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in southeast China's Fujian Province rose to 28 with one person still missing, local media reported.

A total of 71 people, including 58 under quarantine, were in the Xinjia Express Hotel in the coastal city of Quanzhou when it collapsed Saturday evening.

The 66-room hotel was illegally constructed and has repeatedly violated regulations, Shang Yong, a senior official of the Ministry of Emergency Management, told a press conference on Tuesday. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(A large screen in the street shows Chinese president Xi Jinping wearing a protective mask during his visit to Wuhan on March 10, 2020 on CCTV's evening newscast in Beijing.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Some businesses allowed to resume in China's virus epicenter Wuhan

China Companies

2 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by 𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀 on Unsplash
Half of Japanese firms in Indonesia suffering from coronavirus contagion

Indonesia Companies

3 DAYS AGO

AmCham Taipei Chairman C.W. Chin (L) and President William Foreman summarize the findings of the chamber’s 2020 Business Climate Survey on March 4, 2020 in Taipei. (NNA)
American firms show confidence on Taiwan’s economy despite coronavirus

Taiwan Companies

7 DAYS AGO

photo-of-people-near-wooden-table-3184418.jpg
Philippines tops in workplace gender parity, but Asian women lags in IT

Philippines Companies

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Rostyslav Savchyn on Unsplash
Many Japanese firms in Thailand banning China business trips: poll

Thailand Companies

14 DAYS AGO

(Photo taken in April 2019 shows Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co.'s plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan.)
Virus outbreak causes Japan firms to halt China business

China Companies

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo-1543159781-9b7d0203ad48.jpg
Japan firms in Indonesia to increase pay at slower pace in 2020: NNA survey

Indonesia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Shubham Verma on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in India eye average 8% wage hike in 2020, against 9.4% last year

India Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Kasarin Naipongprasit on Unsplash
NNA survey: Japan firms in Thailand plan average 4.0% wage hike, down 0.2 point

Thailand Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

A man walking in flood waters in Kampung Pulo Area, eastern Jakarta on Jan. 2, 2020. (Photo courtesy of ANTARA)
Severe flooding in Indonesia hurts suppliers, employees of Japanese-invested companies

Indonesia Companies

2 MONTHS AGO

Aboitiz Power Corp. is acquiring full interest in the Dam Nai Wind Farm in Vietnam, its first overseas investment. (Photo courtesy of Aboitiz Power)
Philippine firms grow second wing in expansion in emerging Southeast Asian markets

Features Southeast Asia Companies

3 MONTHS AGO

20191106_0001.jpg
Fujifilm gives up on Xerox acquisition, to dissolve 57-year-old JV

Japan Companies

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

20191023_0007_1.jpg
Majority of Japanese firms in Hong Kong see earnings fall on protests, U.S.-China trade row

Hong Kong Companies

5 MONTHS AGO

20190902_0006.jpg
Japanese manufacturers in Thailand to raise wages by 4.3% in 2019: survey

Thailand Companies

6 MONTHS AGO

20190807_0005.jpg
Japan firms' sentiment in Thailand turns negative on U.S.-China row

Thailand Companies

7 MONTHS AGO

20190801_0006.jpg
Samsung Q2 operating profit halved amid sluggish global chip demand

South Korea Companies

7 MONTHS AGO

TSMC chief executive and vice chairman C. C. Wei briefs reporters on second quarter earnings in Taipei on Thursday.
Taiwan’s TSMC forecasts higher Q3 sales vs. Q2 on 5G demand

Taiwan Companies

8 MONTHS AGO

NNA survey: Manufacturers in Vietnam benefit from U.S.-China trade row

Features Vietnam Companies

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Manufacturers operating in Vietnam are benefiting from prolonged U.S.-China ...

8 MONTHS AGO

20190306_0004.jpg
JETRO survey: Japanese firms procuring more locally in Vietnam than in Malaysia

Vietnam Companies

06, Mar. 2019

U.S.-China trade row hits Japanese firms globally; some see benefit in Asia: JETRO survey

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Many Japanese companies in most regions of the world are experiencing higher procuremen...

26, Feb. 2019

Lotte pledges aggressive investment in Vietnam and Southeast Asia

Vietnam Companies

SEOUL -- Lotte, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, will make its foray aggressively into Sout...

14, Feb. 2019

20190125_0002.jpg
NNA survey: Japanese firms in SE Asia to offer smaller pay hikes this year

Asia Companies

26, Jan. 2019

Leo Seewald, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei briefs on the findings of the 2019 Business Climate Survey on Jan. 23, 2018.
Global firms less confident about Taiwan’s economic outlook this year: poll

Taiwan Companies

24, Jan. 2019

20190116_0002_1.jpg
Japan’s 2018 China-risk bankruptcies drop but may rebound: research firm

China Companies

16, Jan. 2019

NNA survey: Rising labor costs biggest threat to Japanese firms in Asia

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Rising labor costs and skilled labor shortages are the largest downside risk to Japanes...

10, Jan. 2019

NNA survey: Japanese firms pick Vietnam as top investment spot

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese firms in Asia regard Vietnam as the most prospective place to invest their mon...

08, Jan. 2019

NNA survey: Asian currency falls hurt earnings at 1/3rd of Japanese firms

Asia Companies

TOKYO, NNA – Generally weaker Asian currencies against the U.S. dollar weighed on earnings at more t...

08, Jan. 2019