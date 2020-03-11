Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

11, Mar. 2020

water-2363820_1280.jpg

HANOI, NNA - Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka International Corp. has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Vietnam, its second overseas production foothold after China, providing such technology in anticipation of the increasing infrastructure development.

Nagaoka Vietnam Co. was established with a capital of $1 million in Hung Yen Province, southeast of Hanoi, on Thursday to produce water intake screens used for building well or dam. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

A screen made of steel or stainless steel is placed inside a cylindrically excavated well to intake water and block iron and other substances.

“We’re looking at growing demand there because the water-related infrastructure in local areas (of Vietnam) has not been well developed,” an official involved in the launch of the Vietnam unit told NNA on Wednesday.

Through the new Vietnam foothold, Nagaoka International is seeking a chance of joining local water intake projects, the official added. He did not provide further information such as target revenue for its Vietnam business.

He also expects Vietnam’s manufacturing base to “improve cost competitiveness” for Nagaoka International, allowing it to export cost-competitive Vietnamese-made products to Japan, where it makes high quality but more expensive water intake equipment. “Such export chances are high,” he said.

Demand for Nagaoka’s products has been on the rise in other Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia, the company said in a statement on Monday.

With the water intake screen, Nagaoka International has been involved in more than 1,000 projects in Japan. The company already has a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary in China.

to TOP Page

More from this section

water-2363820_1280.jpg
Japanese water intake equipment maker Nagaoka establishes Vietnam manufacturing unit

Vietnam Infrastructure

1 HOUR AGO

engineer-2558705_1280.jpg
Japanese engineering firm Mirait to buy 85 percent of Singapore’s YL Integrated

Singapore Infrastructure

9 DAYS AGO

Photo by Dan Smedley on Unsplash
Japan's IHI to rebuild 2 bridges in Myanmar for economic corridor

Myanmar Infrastructure

30 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
India's railway project with Japan faces $4.5 bil. budget shortfall

India Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

scoop-4431347_960_720.jpg
Japan’s Furukawa Electric to join Indonesia’s submarine cable project

Indonesia Infrastructure

1 MONTH AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (R) exchanging diplomatic notes with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in Makati City on Jan. 9, 2020.
Japan provides extra loan to strengthen 2 Manila bridges against earthquakes

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Sujith Devanagari on Unsplash
Japanese civil engineer Nippon Koei to embark on India’s infrastructure projects

India Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitshu Motegi (R) in a bilateral meeting with Philippine Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez during his visit to Manila on Jan. 9, 2020.
Philippines eager for swift creation of Japan's masterplan for Subic development

Philippines Infrastructure

2 MONTHS AGO

image-1576478414599.JPG
Kobelco Eco-Solutions to deliver clean water in Cambodia

Cambodia Infrastructure

3 MONTHS AGO

Nexco Central sets up its first overseas unit in Philippines as roadwork booms

Philippines Infrastructure

MANILA, NNA – Japanese toll road builder and operator Central Nippon Expressway Co. has set up its f...

4 MONTHS AGO

Struggling engineering firm Chiyoda to close Thai subsidiary

Thailand Infrastructure

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese plant engineering firm Chiyoda Corp. will liquidate its Thai subsidiar...

4 MONTHS AGO

The installation work of Sekisui Chemical Co.'s Cross-Wave underground rainwater storage in a park in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province shown in a photo taken on Nov. 1, 2019.
Sekisui Chemical starts selling underground rainwater storage material in flood-prone Indonesia

Indonesia Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking ceremony for Gyaing Kawkareik Bridge in Kawkareik, Kayin State in eastern Myanmar, is held on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo), 20191105_0008_2.jpg
Japan consortium building bridge on East-West Corridor in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

Trucks run on the second Thai-Myanmar friendship bridge across the Moei River as the new bridge officially opened on Oct. 31, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
New Thai-Myanmar bridge opens, expected to boost trade by 30%

Myanmar Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

(In front row) Voravuth Mala (L), deputy governor of the Property Management Group and acting governor of the State Railway of Thailand, Kanit Sangsubhan (C), secretary general of Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, Suphachai Chearavanont (R), CEO of Charoen Pokphand Group, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2nd from L in a back row) and other representatives attend a signing ceremony for a mega high-speed railway project. They are pictured at the government house in Bangkok on Oct. 24, 2019.
Thai business consortium signs deal to build railway linking 3 greater Bangkok airports

Thailand Infrastructure

4 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows a street in the ancient town of Luang Prabang in Laos. Nippon Koei Co. will cooperate in the town’s smart city project with details slated to be set by 2020. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Koei)
Japanese consulting firm Nippon Koei to upgrade ancient Laos town

Laos Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

An undated photo shows Taiwan Railways Administration’s existing train running in the fields. (Photo courtesy of Taiwan Railways Administration)
Toshiba wins 40 bil. yen electric locomotive deal in Taiwan

Taiwan Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

20191016_0010_1.jpg
Innovation, new mindset key in Singapore's struggle for water

Singapore Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Undated photo shows Japanese electronics parts maker Murata Manufacturing Co.'s new EMI filter plant for smartphone components in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Murata Manufacturing)
Trading house Sumitomo to develop $4.2 bil. smart city in Hanoi with local BRG Group

Vietnam Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

A view of Thang Long Industrial Park II after the first and second phases of development by Japan’s Sumitomo Corp. outside Hanoi (Photo courtesy of Sumitomo Corp.)
Trading house Sumitomo invests 14 bil. Yen in Thang Long Industrial Park II expansion near Hanoi

Vietnam Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Clark International Airport, shown in a photo taken in Pampanga Province in August, and its environs are expected to merge into a new economic zone.
Nippon Koei to design “smart city” infrastructure in greater Manila

Philippines Infrastructure

5 MONTHS AGO

Masafumi Ishii(3rd from L), Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia, Budi Karya Sumadi (2nd from L), Indonesia's transportation minister, and other government officials of Japan and Indonesia pose at a signing ceremony of summary record on a Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed railway upgrade at Hotel Pullman in Central Jakarta on Sept. 24, 2019.
Japan, Indonesia agree to construction terms for Jakarta-Surabaya railway upgrade

Indonesia Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Micro solcar power grid developed by Kyocera Communication Systems Co. with a local partner in a township in Bago Region, central Myanmar. (Photo courtesy of Kyocera)
Kyocera serves Myanmar's non-electrified households with solar power

Myanmar Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

Japanese firms receive order to build tunnel in Nepal as crucial link to India

Asia Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese firms have received a work order to build Nepal’s first tunnel with offici...

6 MONTHS AGO

A bulk career unloads wheat to a truck for delivery in the newly opened grain bulk terminal near Myanmar’s commercial capital Yangon in August 2019. The terminal is run by International Bulk Terminal (Thilawa) Co., a joint venture set up by Japanese logistics company Kamigumi Co. and a Myanmar unit of Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japan-funded grain bulk terminal opens in Myanmar

Myanmar Infrastructure

6 MONTHS AGO

L&T, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems’ joint venture wins power facility deal in India

India Infrastructure

NEW DELHI, NNA - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. (L&T), engaged in engineering, constructio...

6 MONTHS AGO

Trading house Sumitomo to build coal-fired power plant in Vietnam in 2023

Vietnam Infrastructure

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA - Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. has launched the construction of a coa...

7 MONTHS AGO