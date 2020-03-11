Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

11, Mar. 2020

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg

TOKYO, NNA - Suzuki Motor Corp. plans to triple its dealerships in India to 9,000 in an effort to remain the country’s top automotive company, Osamu Suzuki, chairman of the major Japanese automaker, said in a recent interview with Kyodo News.

“As India has 10 times the population of Japan, there should be around 9,000 stores,” the 90-year-old said, referring to the number of shops in Japan at around 900, as he explained the aggressive target during the interview on Feb. 14 in Hamamatsu, central Japan.

Its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. sold around 1.72 million passenger cars in India, or half of all cars sold in the South Asian country, in the fiscal year through March 2019.

But it is experiencing sluggish growth amid an economic slowdown in one of the largest auto markets in the world -- next to China, the United States, Japan and Germany.

The slowdown has begun to reveal the firm’s weak point, the executive said, emphasizing the importance of creating sales footholds in relatively scarce rural areas to catch potential demand.

“We should build bases to catch ‘small sardines,’ as creating bases for ‘big tunas’ may have reached a limit,” he said.

He said the automaker’s production capability in India would be “OK for the time being,” as it plans to increase the output capacity of its plant in the western state of Gujarat.

Turning to the overall situation surrounding Suzuki Motor, he expressed appreciation of a partnership deal signed with Toyota Motor Corp. in 2017. “We are most grateful for the technical cooperation,” particularly in light of developing small-sized cars in which Suzuki Motor has an advantage, he said.

Suzuki Motor’s business is recovering from an inspection violation scandal in Japan that unfolded in 2018 and needs to beef up its state-of-the-art technologies to survive.

The business tycoon who has led the company for more than 40 years said, “I will contribute to society by working my whole lifetime.” The company marks its centenary next Sunday.

to TOP Page

More from this section

sergi-kabrera-XScgQbCRhYw-unsplash.jpg
Suzuki Motor plans to triple dealers in India to 9,000: chairman

India Auto

1 HOUR AGO

Gaikindo Indonesia International Commercial Vehicle Expo in Jakarta on March 6, 2020. (NNA)
Indonesia automotive industry expects recovery after hitting brakes in first quarter

Indonesia Auto

3 HOURS AGO

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash
Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plant

China Auto

4 HOURS AGO

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)
Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Indonesia Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by 海超 刘 on Unsplash
Toyota's Feb. car sales in China plunge due to coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

6 DAYS AGO

Photo by Khorena Sanders on Unsplash
Toyota Motor to build electric, hybrid car plant in Tianjing, China: Kyodo

China Auto

9 DAYS AGO

1.jpg
China's top expert predicts "basic control" over coronavirus by April-end

China Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of Pony.ai)
Toyota Motor to invest $400 mil. in Chinese self-driving startup Pony.ai

China Auto

13 DAYS AGO

mohd-jon-ramlan-ASFdbVbux7I-unsplash.jpg
Malaysia seeks foreign investors for 3rd car project

Malaysia Auto

15 DAYS AGO

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash
Honda Motor to close Philippine plant in March as part of global restructuring

Philippines Auto

15 DAYS AGO

An Alpha variant of XL7 medium SUV in 'rising orange' color is unveiled at a launch ceremony in Krakatau Grand Ballroom, East Jakarta on Feb. 15, 2020.
Suzuki indonesia goes for SUV market with XL7

Indonesia Auto

22 DAYS AGO

car-doors-406883_960_720.jpg
Toyota resuming China operations at 3 car plants this week

China Auto

23 DAYS AGO

Photo by why kei on Unsplash
Japanese automotive antenna maker Yokowo to venture into India with JV

India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andrew Roberts on Unsplash
Hon Hai gearing up to tap auto, EV field

Taiwan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

This photo shows the back of Honda Civic Hatcback RS, with a model, at a launch event in South Jakarta on Feb. 6, 2020.
Honda launches Civic Hatchback RS cars in Indonesia, targets 1,800 sales this year

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Senior executives of PT Suzuki Indomobil Sales (SIS) hold a photo session with Suzuki New Carry pickup at the Indonesia International Motor Show in Jakarta on April. 25, 2019.(NNA)
Suzuki Motor Indonesia gears up to expand market share, exports

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

image-1580975716639.jpg
Hino Motors seeks 3.3% sales growth in Malaysia after slump in 2019

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

filip-bunkens-bcq-S4sjXFQ-unsplash.jpg
Isuzu Motors halts diesel-powered Panther models production on tighter emission rules in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda suspending China production longer than planned over coronavirus outbreak

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg
Nissan India banking on SUVs in revival bid

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Honda Motor Co.)
Honda to invest 5.1 tril. rupiah to boost local car parts procurement in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Maruti Suzuki India)
Maruti Suzuki India begins exporting S-Presso compact car to emerging markets

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

b.jpg
Indonesia expects commercial vehicle rebound, 2019 sales fell 18.3%

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

photo-1488134684157-fea2d81a5ec4.jpg
Sluggish exports trim Thailand’s 2019 vehicle output

Thailand Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

(File Photo) Mitsubishi Motors’ Xpander being assembled at a plant in Bekasi Regency, West Java Province in October 2017. (NNA)
Mitsubishi’s Xpander beats Toyota’s Avanza in Indonesian vehicle production

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

(File Photo) PT Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) officially launches the second generation low multi-purpose vehicle (LMPV) variant, the All-New Rush in Jakarta on Nov. 24, 2017.
Toyota Indonesia's 2019 car export best-ever in 5 years

Indonesia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Zainal Abidin Ahmad, Perodua’s president (C), announces the capital investment plan at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 21, 2020.
Malaysian automaker Perodua plans 86% boost in capital investment

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO