Honda Motor, parts suppliers get green light for resumption of Wuhan plant

Photo by Will Hough on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Honda Motor Co. is soon likely to restart operation of a car plant in Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, after a prolonged suspension following the Lunar New Year Holidays from late January.

The Japanese automaker and its suppliers have gained approval from the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone to resume productions in a phased manner, according to local media reports, citing sources, on Tuesday.

An official of a Japanese auto component maker in Guangzhou, China, which supplies parts to the Honda Motor factory in Wuhan, told NNA on Tuesday that Honda employees seemingly started coming to the office from Monday and began repair work and maintenance for the resumption.

Honda Motor spokesman Hidenori Takayasu in Tokyo told NNA the company is examining situations and did not deny the reports to NNA on Tuesday.

“We will announce updated information at 3 p.m. Japan Standard Time on Wednesday, including the situation of the Wuhan plant, unless a new postponement measure is taken” by the local authorities, he added.

Honda had twice delayed the restart of the vehicle plant in the city in the central Chinese province of Hubei twice in response to orders from the local authorities.