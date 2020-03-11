Masan Group gains 3 trillion VND from bond issuance

HANOI, VNA - Masan Group, a private conglomerate in Vietnam, has successfully issued 30 million bonds, named BondMSN012023, worth 3 trillion VND (128.8 million USD).

The firm said its three-year bonds, worth 100,000 VND each, were offered from February 17 to March 8.

The issuance attracted 1,068 domestic individual investors who purchased over 11.43 million bonds worth 1.143 trillion VND, two foreign individual investors who bought 4.5 billion VND worth of bonds, and six domestic organisation investors with 1.852 trillion VND.

Following this, Masan is offering another 2 trillion VND worth of bonds, named BondMSN022023, from March 9 to 30.

The group plans four bond offerings with the total value of 10 trillion VND, it noted, adding that 5 trillion VND of the sum will be used to raise the charter capital of Masan Vision Co. Ltd, 4 trillion VND will be lent to its subsidiaries (Masan Consumer Holdings Co. Ltd and MNS Meat Ha Nam Co. Ltd), and the remaining 1 trillion VND will be spent to pay off internal debt for another subsidiary (Nui Phao Mining Co. Ltd). - VNA