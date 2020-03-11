Da Nang to boost tourism in Japan

The central city of Da Nang’s tourism promotion centre has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.

Photo by Sandip Roy on Unsplash
DA NANG, VNS/VNA - The central city of Da Nang’s tourism promotion centre has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.

The centre said the agreement, which was signed last week, aims to support Japanese tourists and promotion programmes of Da Nang in Japan.

Sunrise Group Asia company will jointly cooperate with the centre to update tourism products and services, while providing information on destinations in Da Nang through two social networks – Danang Fantasticity and Sunrise Danang – to all cities in Japan.

The company will record feedback from Japanese tourists about tour services in Da Nang that would help the central city improve its products. It’s expected that the website Danang Fantasticity will be published in Japanese soon.

Sunrise Danang was founded by two young Japanese, Kenta Kawano and Taiki Iida, to support Japanese expats and tourists as an information channel.

The cooperation would also create a chance for Da Nang’s tourism industry to approach a sustainable and luxury market in Japan amid the continuing COVID-19 epidemic.

Japan is a focus for Da Nang’s tourism, with 180,000 travellers coming to the city in 2019.

The number of Japanese tourists to Da Nang experience annual average growth of 15 to 20 percent.

The city also opened its liaison offices in Tokyo and Yokohama to boost tourism, trade and investment between the two localities.

Local airlines have operated direct air routes to connect Da Nang with Narita, Osaka, and a chartered flight to Nagoya.

Japan plans to open a Consulate General in Da Nang to boost tourism and exchanges between Japan and the central city later this year.

The Japanese language is also being taught in some junior secondary schools following the city’s foreign language teaching programme for 2012-20.

Route Inn Group opened its first hotel project with total 18 million USD investment in Da Nang in 2017. - VNA

