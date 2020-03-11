Coronavirus deaths top 4,000 in 2 months: WHO

GENEVA, Kyodo - The worldwide number of deaths from the new coronavirus has topped 4,000 in two months since the first death from the disease was confirmed in the central China city of Wuhan, World Health Organization data showed Tuesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus stood at 4,012, up 203 from the previous day, while the number of infection cases totaled 113,702 around the world.

China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus, accounts for the bulk of the cases, while Iran, Italy and South Korea report the highest numbers outside the country.

According to the latest WHO data, Italy has confirmed 9,172 infections, followed by South Korea at 7,513 and Iran at 7,161.

While the pace of increase in new coronavirus cases has slowed to some extent in mainland China, numbers are rapidly rising in many other countries.

On Jan. 11, the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province said a 61-year-old man who suffered severe symptoms of pneumonia had died from the coronavirus in a hospital. (Kyodo)