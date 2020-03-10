Nippon Express opens huge warehouse in Malaysia to serve regional halal logistics

Photo by Watts Roofing Supplies on Unsplash

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japan’s leading logistics company Nippon Express Co. has opened its largest warehouse overseas in Malaysia to serve the growing halal logistics market in Asia and the Middle East.

Its local arm, Nippon Express (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (NEM), opened the 50,000-square-meter Shah Alam Logistics Center on Monday. Favourably located in Shah Alam Industrial Park, it is near capital Kuala Lumpur, which is Malaysia's largest market. It also has easy access to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Port Klang, a major international trade hub.

NEM received a halal certification in 2014 for logistic facilities and also plan to get certified for the new warehouse equipped with ritual cleansing space for trucks and containers, according to a Nippon Express statement.

It expects demand for transport services permissible under Islamic law to rise in tandem with the growth of the halal market and world Muslim population, the statement said.

The Japanese logistics group, which is enhancing its networks for the transportation of pharmaceutical products, also intends to obtain the Good Distribution Practice (GDP), an international standard for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical product storage and transportation in Malaysia.

Nippon Express received the GDP standard for the first time for its Hyderabad Airport Temperature Controlled Hub in India on Nov. 5, according to the Tokyo-based company.