Funai Electric of Japan to make LCD backlights in Philippines

MANILA, NNA - Japanese television and electronics maker Funai Electric Co. is planning to produce backlight units for liquid crystal displays on cars in the Philippines as part of efforts to revamp its global manufacturing setup.

The company will start producing energy-saving models of the products on “a massive scale” in the business year starting in April 2020 and targets expanding annual sales to 1 billion yen ($9 million), its spokesman told NNA on Tuesday.

Under its global production strategy through fiscal 2020, Funai will end manufacturing in mainland China and shift it to Mexico, the Philippines and Thailand.

The Osaka-based firm will produce backlights for automotive displays initially at its plant in Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture in western Japan and later in the Philippines, he said.

The company now makes printers and printer parts as well as Blu-ray/DVD recorders and players at its two factories in the Southeast Asian country, according to the spokesman.(NNA/Kyodo)