Nippon Express starts relief supply delivery to virus-hit Wuhan

Photo by Peter Jan Rijpkema on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA - Major Japanese logistics firm Nippon Express Co. has launched a railway delivery service for relief supplies to the coronavirus-hit central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Nippon Express said Monday it is teaming up with Chinese logistics firm Sinotrans Ltd. to carry out container delivery daily from Shanghai to Wujiashan railway container center station in Wuhan, which has severely restricted entries of trucks.

The two partners will also make mixed cargo shipments weekly to Sinotrans' storage in the Wuhan Caidian Economic Development Zone, the Japanese firm said.

In addition to relief supplies like masks and food, auto parts and other freight bound for Wuhan will be loaded if conditions such as receiving government permission are met, a Nippon Express spokesman told NNA on Monday.

The move comes after Nippon Express received requests for delivery services from automotive firms with production bases in Wuhan, the spokesman added. (NNA/Kyodo)