NNA Asia top stories Tuesday, Nov. 6

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Japanese diaper maker Unicharm’s Indonesian unit to go public

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese diaper and sanitary goods maker Unicharm Corp. plans to list its Indonesian unit on the local bourse, targeting fast-growing Asian markets.

The company said Monday it is preparing for the listing of PT. Uni-Charm Indonesia on a date to be fixed later. It will retain the local unit as a subsidiary, which is a hub of its expansion in the region.

Guangqi Honda to raise eco-friendly car production capacity in China

TOKYO, NNA – Honda Motor Co. will boost eco-friendly car production capacity by 170,000 units annually in China to meet growing local demand.

Guangqi Honda Automobile Co., its Guangzhou-based manufacturing joint venture, will invest a total of 3.3 billion yuan ($472 million). Its partner Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. said in a statement that it had approved the plan.

Xi says China to lower tariffs further, ease investment rules

TOKYO, NNA – Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged Monday to further cut import tariffs, ease investment rules and open its market to the world, rejecting criticism that Beijing is abusing the global trading system.

At the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Xi said China will implement a five-point policy to open up its economy while promoting trade and investment treaties with individual countries.