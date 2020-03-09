SK Telecom to establish gaming joint venture with Singapore, Thai partners

Photo by Florian Olivo on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - SK Telecom Co., leading mobile carrier in the Republic of Korea, said on March 8 that it would establish a joint venture with major telecommunication firms from Singapore and Thailand to develop gaming and esports services for the Southeast Asian market.

SK Telecom has joined hands with Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel) and Advanced Info Service Public Company Ltd. (AIS) of Thailand to set up a joint venture that focuses on providing gaming platform services, the RoK’s Yonhap news agency reported.

The three companies will have equal shares in the joint venture, which will start its services later this year.

The latest deal marks the expansion of the partnership signed between SK Telecom and Singtel last February. Then, the two sides agreed to cooperate in the region's gaming sector.

The companies will keep searching for new partners and game developers that can help the joint venture.

Instead of developing mobile or online games, the joint venture aims to provide a global social network of gamers and operate businesses related to esports and media content.

Its services may include broadcasting esports competitions using virtual reality technology and making video content of professional esports players, according to SK Telecom. - VNA