Toyota Motor vows to produce hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022

Toyota Motor unveiles a hybrid model of C-HR suport utility vehicle in Indonesia on Apr. 22, 2019. (NNA)

JAKARTA, NNA – Toyota Motor Corp. has pledged to start local production of hybrid cars in Indonesia in 2022, ending speculation over the timing of the eco-friendly car project in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market.

PT Toyota-Astra Motor and PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia said in a joint statement on Thursday they will launch more electric vehicle models including plug-in hybrid cars in the country this year to raise awareness toward local production.

Toyota has sold the imported hybrid models of the All-New Camry and Corolla Altis sedans, the Prius sedan and Alphard premium multipurpose vehicle, and the C-HR sport utility vehicle, among other cars in Indonesia.

The future production is also aimed at exporting low-emission vehicles to other emerging countries. The Japanese auto giant produces and ships locally assembled cars to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East in addition to Asian nations with local content of 75-95 percent, the statement said.

“This is part of Toyota’s commitment to continuously contribute to Indonesia by supporting the government's intention to accelerate electrification,” it said.

Toyota supported the Indonesian government’s “Electrified Vehicles Comprehensive Research and Study” initiative with six universities to log data on eco-vehicles by providing 18 hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars and six Corolla sedans with combustion engines, as well as charging equipment and technical assistance, according to the statement.