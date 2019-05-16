Vietnamese carmaker VinFast plans full operation this year

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast plans for full operation at its factory in August.

HO CHI MINH CITY, NNA – Vietnamese carmaker VinFast will bring production of the country’s first automobiles into full swing in August, after opening a factory in Hai Phong in northern Vietnam last year, company officials said Tuesday.

VinFast Trading and Production LLC was founded in 2017 by the conglomerate Vingroup.

It will raise output to full capacity this year, producing 250,000 e-scooters and 250,000 cars annually.

Company officials said they will be increasing the number of workers at the factory to 4,750 from the current 2,500.

The first made-in-Vietnam automobiles were introduced last year -- the mid-size luxury sport utility vehicle Lux SA 2.0 and the sedan Lux A2.0, distributed exclusively by 32 dealers, including 17 Chevrolet stores.

Vinfast plans to introduce four more models, including SUVs, in the next two years.