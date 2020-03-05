Sanyo Chemical to make world’s 1st “all polymer” lithium ion battery: Kyodo

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. has raised about 8 billion yen ($74.5 million) from a group of seven Japanese investors to fund the mass production of the world’s first all polymer battery, a next-generation lithium ion battery.

The Tokyo-listed chemical maker said Tuesday that APB Corp., its fully owned startup established in 2018, will buy a plant in the central Japanese prefecture of Fukui to start producing large-scale bipolar lithium ion battery modules in 2021, according to a Kyodo News report.

All polymer batteries are expected to be widely used for electric vehicles and stationary storage batteries as polymer-based materials replace their main metal-based constituents, Hideaki Horie, founding CEO of APB, said in a Sanyo Chemical Industries’ statement on Tuesday.

Replacement of such constituents could lead to simpler manufacturing processes, fewer parts, and a reduction in costs and the risk of ignition, the statement added.

Horie initiated the development of the lithium ion battery for Nissan Motor Co.’s electric vehicle Leaf, according to the statement.

The seven investors and partners are JFE Chemical Corp., JXTG Innovation Partners Godo Kaisha, a corporate venture capital of JXTG Holdings Inc., Keio Innovation Initiative, Nagase & Co., Obayashi Corp., Teijin Ltd. and Yokogawa Electric Corp., the statement said.

The importance of batteries and energy storage systems is continuing to grow, as they will meet various needs such as private power generation, storage, electricity liberalization, renewable energy, the upgrade of power infrastructure with the internet of things technology and disaster response, said Takao Ando, president and CEO of Sanyo Chemical Industries.

“All polymer batteries will improve our life and contribute to creating a sustainable society,” he added.