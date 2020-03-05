Indonesia to invest 6.3 bln USD in power infrastructure development

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA - State electricity company PLN of Indonesia will spend 90 trillion Rp (6.3 billion USD) on financing the development of new electricity infrastructure in 2020, a representative of the company has said.

Talking to the local press after his meeting with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on March 3, PLN President Director Zulkifli Zaini said that most of the funds would be used to expand power grids and distribution networks, and construct new power plants.

During a hearing with House of Representatives Commission VII overseeing energy on February 5, PLN said it plans to build 19,069 kilometers of electricity transmission infrastructure by 2024, with 4,459 kilometers of which will be built this year. As of 2019, the company has installed 60,102 kilometers of transmission network.

Among PLN’s upcoming projects are the 500 kV Java-Bali transmission line which is scheduled to become operational in 2023 or 2024, and power plants with a combined capacity of 27,000 MW.

The company said it also plans to build electricity substations with a total capacity of 38,607 MVA over the next four years, adding to the existing substations with a capacity of 151,136 MVA. - VNA