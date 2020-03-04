Japanese IT firm Mitsui Knowledge Industry opens Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore

Image by Pixaline from Pixabay

SINGAPORE, NNA – The information system and software development arm of major Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co. will open an Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore to cater to its clients as they expands operations in the region.

Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co. established a 100 percent subsidiary MKI IT Solutions (Asia Pacific) Pte. Ltd. in January by upgrading its Singapore branch, which opened in 2011, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Tokyo-based firm has subsidiaries in Britain and the United States, according to the company.

The local unit of the IT service provider, which will officially open in April, offers consulting and development of IT systems, operation and maintenance mainly to Japanese clients in Australia, Indonesia and Thailand, the statement said.

It is also exploring business opportunities to launch new products and marketing activities in the region, it added.

Currently, 20 staff members, including five Japanese expatriates, work for the Singapore subsidiary, according to a spokeswoman in Tokyo.