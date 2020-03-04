Indonesia postpones tourism stimulus package due to COVID-19

Photo by Paolo Nicolello on Unsplash

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia has decided to postpone a tourism stimulus package following two confirmed cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama Kusubandio said the programme could be resumed in the second quarter of this year when the crisis starts to ease.

Nevertheless, he suggested tourists visit destinations that are safe from virus exposure.

He advised visitors to protect their health when travelling such as keeping personal hygiene, washing hands regularly, maintaining the immunity system, complying with rules by the local government, and updating information about medical facilities around tourism destinations.

Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on March 2 revealed that foreign arrivals to the country amounted to 1.27 million in January, up 5.85 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. However, the growth is much lower than the around 9.5 percent year-on-year increase recorded in January 2019. - VNA