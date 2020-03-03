LS Cable wins deal to supply submarine power cables for Bahrain's island development

Photo by Charles-Adrien Fournier on Unsplash

SEOUL, AJU - LS Cable & Systems, a major South Korean cable maker, has secured a deal worth 100 billion won ($84 million) to establish an underway electric cable system as part of Bahrain's project to develop an archipelago of desert islands into a major tourist destination.

LS Cable said on Tuesday that it has secured an order from Al Gihaz, a Saudi Arabin company involved in the project, to supply submarine power cables to supply electricity from the main islands of Bahrain to the Hawar Islands. Construction will be completed in September 2021.

The Hawar Islands are home to many bird species. The 25-kilometer cable project is aimed at linking Hawar to a permanent electricity grid.

In October 2018, LS Cable clinched a $125 million contract to install high voltage cables for Bahrain's power transmission network. Bahrain continues to upgrade its energy infrastructure with a new high-voltage power transmission network to strengthen its electricity supply for industrial growth.

LS Cable, which produces power and telecom cables and systems, as well as integrated modules and other related industrial materials, has been involved in a number of projects abroad. South Korea has designated ultra-high-pressure power cables as core national technology, recognized their high marketability and world-class technologies.