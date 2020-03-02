Indonesia Health

Indonesia confirms first two coronavirus cases

(Photo courtesy of National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan)
JAKARTA, Kyodo - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Monday the country has confirmed its first cases of coronavirus, saying two Indonesians, a mother, and her daughter, have tested positive.

"A Japanese person came to Indonesia and met with the two, the mother, who is 64 years old and her 31-year-old daughter," said Widodo.

He said the Japanese national lives in Kuala Lumpur, but had recently visited Jakarta, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 27. (Kyodo)

