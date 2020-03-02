Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical launches Malaysian arm to boost drug sales

Image by Thomas Breher from Pixabay

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. has established a local arm in Malaysia to beef up sales of its drugs in line with the growing numbers of lifestyle diseases in the country.

The Tokyo-based company set up Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. in late February with a capital of 4 million ringgit ($950,000) in Petaling Jaya in the central state of Selangor, according to an Otsuka statement released Thursday.

The Malaysian arm will offer made-in-Japan drugs customized for local sales to treat mental disorders such as schizophrenia that have already been sold in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, an Otsuka spokeswoman told NNA on Thursday.

With its first local unit in Malaysia, Otsuka will reinforce sales through its medical representatives, mainly to major hospitals in the country, as demand for these drugs is growing. It has so far sold its prescription medicines through local agencies.

The major Japanese pharmaceutical company started full-fledged sales of its medicines and its flagship soft drink Pocari Sweat in Malaysia following the establishment of its Singaporean arm in 2017. (NNA/Kyodo)