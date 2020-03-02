Indonesia temporarily closes embassy in Seoul due to COVID-19

(ANTARA)

JAKARTA, VNA - The offices of the Indonesian Embassy and the Indonesian Investment Promotion Centre (IIPC) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), were temporarily closed on February 28 after a COVID-19 case had been reported in a nearby area.

The Indonesian Embassy complex and the IIPC office are located near Yeouido, Seoul’s main investment and financial district, where an employee of state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea was found to have COVID-19 on February 27.

Indonesian Ambassador to the RoK Umar Hadi said the closure is only temporary, and it is also in line with the RoK’s policy to reduce the number of people meeting in the same place at the same time.

With the office closure, public service counters for the handling of visas, passports and consular services in the embassy will be closed temporarily. Extra safety measures to disinfect the embassy complex and the IIPC office are ongoing, he noted. - VNA