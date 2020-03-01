Muhyiddin Yassin becomes Malaysia's 8th prime minister

The President of the Malaysian United Indigenious Party sworns in as the eighth Malaysian Prime Minister on March 1, 2020 as announced by the State Palace official (ANTARA).

KUALA LUMPUR, VNA – President of the Bersatu party Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as Malaysia’s eighth prime minister at the royal palace on March 1.

He was earlier appointed as the prime minister by Malaysian King Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The national palace statement on February 29 quoted the king as saying that it could not be delayed any longer, as the country needs a government to look after the well-being of the people and the country.

This followed a week of political stalemate in Malaysia after Mahathir Mohamad resigned as Malaysia's Prime Minister on February 24.

By the afternoon of February 29, Muhyiddin was supposed to have enough support from parliamentarians to become prime minister. - VNA