China's newly reported coronavirus cases continue to fall

BEIJING, Kyodo - The number of newly reported coronavirus infections in mainland China has fallen to its lowest in over a month, up 327 to a total of 78,824, health authorities said Friday.

The number of deaths rose by 44 to 2,788, according to the National Health Commission.

Among the deaths in the 24 hours to the end of Thursday, 41 were in the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the epidemic. The number of new infections in Hubei fell to 318 from 409 a day earlier.

The number of newly reported infections has been on a downward trend. But the situation remains severe in Wuhan, Hubei's provincial capital, with the vast majority of new infections and deaths continuing to come from the worst-affected city.

Two new deaths were also recorded in Beijing, bringing the total to seven, with over 400 confirmed infections in the capital.

After a number of visitors and returning residents were recently confirmed with the virus, Beijing decided Thursday to re-enforce a 14-day quarantine and observation on all those coming into the city in order to "ensure the security and stability of the capital." (Kyodo)