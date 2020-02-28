Japanese logistic firm Hankyu Hanshin Express to launch second logistics center in Vietnam

The logistics center in Hai Phong City that Hankyu Hanshin Express will operate (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Express)

HANOI, NNA - Japanese logistics firm Hankyu Hanshin Express Co. will start the operation of its second logistics center in Vietnam on Monday as part of its strategy to strengthen its Asian business.

Hankyu Hanshin Express expects the logistics center, located adjacent to the Dinh Vu Industrial Zone in the Hai Phong city, about two kilometers away from the Hai Phong Port, to serve as an import-export hub in the northern area of the country.

With the launch of the Hai Phong logistics center, the company will target Japanese customers that mainly handle office equipment, electronic components, and automotive parts to make operating profits in 2022.

Dealing with such potential customers “will make our business there stable” as they are not affected by seasonal factors, a spokesman at Hankyu Hanshin Express told NNA on Friday.

The company’s first logistics center in Ho Chi Minh City mainly handles apparel products, he added.

The logistics business at the new center with a total floor space of 2,018 square meters will cover inventory control, inspection, customs clearance, and collection and delivery of imported raw materials and products for exports.

Hankyu Hanshin Express, which currently generates 38 percent of its total revenue from Southeast Asian nations and East Asian countries, aims to increase the percentage to 50 percent in the fiscal year starting in April 2025, making such regions the most significant revenue source in the world for the company, the spokesman said.

The company has logistic centers in Asia, including India, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.