Mitsubishi Electric to supply 64 elevators to India’s regional public medical center

NEW DELHI, NNA – Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will supply a total of 64 elevators to India’s regional public medical center from March as part of its efforts to gain traction for growth in the world’ second-largest elevator market.

Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt. Ltd., its subsidiary, plans to start shipping the elevators soon to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, the Japanese company said in a statement on Thursday.

The construction of the medical center is scheduled to be completed in December this year.

Forty-eight of the elevators were exclusively designed for the Indian market and launched last April, with features such as automatic emergency landing devices in case of power outages to ensure safe mobility inside medical institution buildings, the statement said.

The remaining 21 units will be shipped from Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., the group’s Thai manufacturing unit, according to the statement.

AIIMS in Bilaspur is a facility aimed at filling regional gaps in medical services across the South Asian country, initiated by the central government, and consists of an eight-story hospital, seven-story medical university and 11-story dormitory building.

The wholly owned unit of Mitsubishi Electric group and major trading house Mitsubishi Corp. won the order in September 2019 for an undisclosed value from local contractor Nagarjuna Construction Co., which engages in the development of medical institution facilities, Etsuko Yamazaki, a spokeswoman in Tokyo, told NNA on Thursday.

The local unit manufactures the elevators at a Bengaluru factory, she added.

In India, the number of installed elevators stood at 63,000 units in the year to March 2019, the world’s second-largest after China, according to Mitsubishi Electric’s estimate. This fiscal year ending in March, Mitsubishi Elevator India aims to achieve a sales target of 1,200 units, the spokeswoman said.