Japan’s Ohsho Food aiming for bigger market share in Taiwan

Naoto Watanabe, representative director and president of Ohsho Food (second from right) announcing a new store opening in Taipei on April 24.

TAIPEI, NNA – Japan’s leading pan-fried dumpling restaurant chain Ohsho Food Service Corp. is expanding in Taiwan with a third store opening this weekend.

The store in the capital is café style and features new menu items aimed at attracting female consumers, the company said Wednesday, adding that it opened a similar concept store in Tokyo last month.

“We expect to see sales up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million) for the first year,” Naoto Watanabe, representative director and president of Ohsho Food, told news media Wednesday.

Ohsho has annual sales in Taiwan exceeding 100 million yen from two stores in Kaohsiung opened in 2017, Watanabe said.

The restaurant serves its signature pan-fried dumplings, a Japanese version of the Chinese favorite. The company said the Japanese style of serving a rice and dumplings set has been well received in Taiwan.

The restaurant chain established in Kyoto has over 700 stores in Japan and plans to eventually open 30 to 50 stores in Taiwan, Watanabe said.

Ohsho Food left the mainland Chinese market in 2014 after losing money.

The company posted 61.3 billion yen in group sales for the period April to December 2018, a 4.7 percent year-on-year increase, its financial data show. Ordinary profit surged 37.6 percent to 5.8 billion yen in the same nine-month period.

