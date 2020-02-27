Tokyo Gas subsidiary offers energy-saving boiler power management in Indonesia

JAKARTA, NNA – Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions Corp. is launching an energy-saving boiler power management service in Indonesia in anticipation of growing energy demand in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

The move comes as it sealed a deal in January on urban district cooling and power distribution for One Bangkok, a mega redevelopment project, in its broader efforts to expand businesses in the region, spokesman Yosuke Sato told NNA on Thursday.

The 100 percent subsidiary of Tokyo Gas Co. said in a statement on Wednesday it signed an energy monitoring system installation contract with the Indonesian arm of Japanese probiotics drink maker Yakult Honsha Co. for its factory south of Jakarta. The service will start next month.

The deal involves PT Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Indonesia, a local unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co., in financing for the beverage maker, and PT Miura Indonesia, the wholly owned subsidiary of major Japanese boiler maker Miura Co., as boiler supplier, the statement said.

The spokesman declined to comment on the value of the deal and duration of the contract.

The Tokyo-based engineering firm, which launched its boiler energy service in Japan in 2007, is discussing the service installation with several potential clients including local firms and aims to gain 20 contracts in three years, he added.

The boiler energy management service consists of the introduction of Miura boilers and efficient use of steam, data-driven monitoring and consulting, among other elements. It could help the Yakult factory in Sukabumi, West Java Province, cut 8 percent of its total carbon dioxide emissions, according to Sato.

Tokyo Gas Engineering Solutions entered the Southeast Asian market by launching a co-generation service in Malaysia in 2017 and currently operates two such projects in the country, the spokesman said.