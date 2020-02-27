Malaysia’s interim PM proposes forming unity government

Malaysian Interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reveals the reason for his resignation in a speech broadcast live on television, radio and social media Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) on Feb. 26, 2020. (Antara)

HANOI, VNA - Malaysia’s interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on February 26 proposed forming a unity government in his first public comments since his resignation.

Mahathir said that he was willing to return to power if there was sufficient support for him to establish a non-partisan government that only prioritises the interest of the country.

He submitted his resignation as Malaysia’s Prime Minister on February 24. Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah accepted Mahathir’s resignation but appointed him as the interim prime minister.

The King consulted all 221 members of the parliament on a one-on-one basis to determine who has the majority support to become the next prime minister on February 25-26.

What the King practices is said to be in line with Malaysia’s Federal Institution, which gives him power to appoint a prime minister to advise him in the exercise of his functions. - VNA