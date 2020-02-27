Japanese firm expects to supply LNG to O Mon 1 thermal power plant

Photo by Vitaly Vlasov from Pexels

CAN THO, VNA – Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho Truong Quang Hoai Nam held a working session with representatives from Japan’s JERA Co. Inc. to discuss the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at O Mon 1 thermal power plant in Can Tho.

Shinsuke Nakayama, a representative of the company, said JERA now has a base depot in Vietnam and is investing in a LNG warehouse and Ca Na LNG-fueled power complex with a total capacity of 6,000 MW in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

JERA believes that it is able to ensure a stable LNG supply to Can Tho at reasonable prices, firstly for the operation of the O Mon 1 thermal power plant, he said.

Deputy General Director of the Power Transmission Company No.2 Le Quoc Vu said JERA’s proposal meets the demand of the O Mon 1 thermal power plant that will switch to the use of gas in 2021.

He added that the Power Transmission Company No.2 and JERA could supply gas to the plant in the third quarter of 2021 at the earliest.

Nam asked JERA to soon complete a detailed plan to submit to the city’s leaders and committed all possible support to the company during the process. - VNA