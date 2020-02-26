Daewoo shipyard partners with Japan's MOL to develop smart solution for FSRU

(Photo courtesy of DSME)

SEOUL, AJU - Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, a major shipbuilder in South Korea, partnered with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), a Japanese transport company, to develop a smart solution for a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), which offers a cheaper, quicker way to transfer natural gas.

FSRU is a special type of tanker fitted with equipment to gently warm liquefied natural gas (LNG) back into a gaseous state so it can be piped to customers on land. FSRU vessels can be classified either as ships or offshore installations.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) said on Wednesday that under a strategic technology development accord for digitalization, the shipbuilder would develop a smart solution for MOL's LNG-FSRU.

DSME said it would implement a smart ship operating system with remote monitoring of key equipment and digital optimization of operating conditions based on its own smart ship solution. The shipbuilder has built 11 LNG-FSRUs and LNG-RVs. The LNG RV (LNG re-gasification vessel) is a tanker provided with re-gasification facilities.