Apparel, footwear enterprises seek material supplies amid COVID-19

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

HANOI, VNA - Garment-textile and footwear enterprises are seeking material supplies from markets besides China amid the complicated developments of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19).

According to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS), the garment-textile industry imports about 70 percent of its materials from China.

Vice chairwoman and secretary general of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association Phan Thi Thanh Xuan said the sector also largely depends on imported material from China.

If Chinese factories’ output slows, it would be impossible for Vietnamese footwear companies to meet their production plans.

Chairman of VITAS Vu Duc Giang said if the epidemic continues to prolong, many businesses are likely to suspend operations due to a lack of materials.

Given this difficulty, the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (VINATEX) has been focusing on producing face masks as a way to maintain operation.

Many businesses have set up face mask production chains to maintain production and limit the damage caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Vice chairman of VITAS Truong Van Cam said to prepare for the worst scenario, some garment-textile and footwear firms are planning to import materials from the Republic of Korea, India, Bangladesh and Brazil to make up for the shortage of materials.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will help the sector to seek appropriate suppliers.

In 2020, the garment-textile and footwear sectors aim to gross about 42 billion USD and 24 billion USD in export turnover, respectively. However, these targets are unlikely to be met due to the impacts of COVID-19, according to insiders. - VNA