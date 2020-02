(Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting of a government task force on the viral outbreak on Feb. 26, 2020.)

TOKYO, Kyodo - The government will ask organizers of big sports and cultural events to consider canceling or postponing them for the next two weeks, a critical time for Japan to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting of a government task force on the viral outbreak, Abe said big events are feared to raise transmission risks. (Kyodo)